April Royal of Fayetteville, N.C., took a weekend trip to the beach with her husband and won a $1 million Powerball prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $1 million Powerball prize during a Labor Day weekend getaway to the beach. Newlywed April Royal of Fayetteville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she and her husband went to Southport to spend the holiday weekend at the beach and ended up buying a Powerball ticket at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport. Advertisement

The drawing was held Saturday, but Royal said she and her husband didn't give the ticket any thought until their drive home on Monday.

The couple checked the ticket and had to pull over to the side of the road when they realized they had won $1 million.

"We're still in shock," Royal said. "And here I am driving in all of Labor Day traffic."

Royal said her prize money will go toward paying off bills, making investments and taking a honeymoon.