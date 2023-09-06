Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 10:29 AM

Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to an unusual call when a 12-foot Burmese python was spotted slithering down a town street.

The West Midlands Police said in an Instagram post that "officers are not easily rattled when it comes to responding to unusual calls" and the 1:30 a.m. call about a 12-foot snake in the middle of West Bromwich's Harwood Street was unusual indeed.

"While RSPCA colleagues would usually handle this situation they were not able to attend due to the time of the call so some of our brave response officers stepped in," the post said.

Police shared a photo showing several officers working together to contain the yellow python.

"We managed to safely rescue the snake and get it into our van without too many slips and slides," the post said. "The snake was then transferred to a nearby veterinary hospital for overnight care."

The snake's origins are unclear, but Burmese pythons, native to southeast Asia, are common pets in England.

