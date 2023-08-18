Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 18, 2023 / 11:40 AM

New Jersey man collects 5,548 PEZ dispensers

By Ben Hooper
Brian Trauman's collection of 5,548 PEZ dispensers earned him a Guinness World Records title. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Brian Trauman's collection of 5,548 PEZ dispensers earned him a Guinness World Records title. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A PEZ-obsessed New Jersey man's collection of 5,548 dispensers earned him the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of candy dispensers.

Brian Trauman told Guinness World Records his PEZ collection began when he found a bag of dispensers from his childhood at his mother's house in 1999.

Advertisement

"I had a bag of about 100 in my closet at my mom's place, and my mom decided it was time for her to reclaim that space," Trauman said. "I had to decide whether to throw them away or keep them. So, I kept them, and decided 'I'll just get the rest.' Little did I know what that would entail!"

Trauman said he started out by getting some cheaper dispensers off eBay before moving on to the more rare and expensive items. He said several more PEZ dispensers came as gifts from friends and family.

"My sister gave me a Yoda PEZ to help me study for the bar exam," he said. "There were others along the way."

The collector said some of the dispensers in his North Caldwell home have been valued at more than $10,000.

Advertisement

He said two of his rarest items are PEZ dispensers bearing the likenesses of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Very few of these were ever made, and they were auctioned off by PEZ to raise money for Make a Wish," he said. "I won an auction and made a sizable donation to the charity, in exchange for these dispensers."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The owners of a sunflower field in England are pleading with visitors to stop stripping down to take nude photos in public view.
Raccoon breaks into Wisconsin church
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Raccoon breaks into Wisconsin church
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Services were canceled at a Wisconsin church when a pastor arrived at the facility and discovered it was being ransacked by a masked burglar -- a raccoon.
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Guests at a Wisconsin hotel said they were shocked to discover multiple snakes inside the building -- including in the pool and hot tub.
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana said they responded to an "interesting call" when a reported animal on the loose turned out to be a bearded dragon.
Man tries lottery game for the first time, wins $40,044
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man tries lottery game for the first time, wins $40,044
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man decided to give the lottery's Racetrax a try and ended up winning $40,044 on his first attempt.
Football practice delayed due to bear on field
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Football practice delayed due to bear on field
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee high school football team's practice was temporarily delayed when a bear ran out onto its field.
Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Texas woman is seeking help identifying a mystery animal she caught on camera in her neighborhood.
Dozens of escaped lovebirds spotted around English town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dozens of escaped lovebirds spotted around English town
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Residents have reported seeing colorful birds all over an English town after 72 lovebirds escaped from their owner's aviary.
Pennsylvania 6-year-old named 2023 Kids Mullet Champion
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania 6-year-old named 2023 Kids Mullet Champion
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania 6-year-old's short-in-the-front, long-in-the-back hairstyle earned him the title of the 2023 Kids Mullet Champion.
Runaway calf joins golfers on North Dakota course
Odd News // 1 day ago
Runaway calf joins golfers on North Dakota course
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An escaped calf went for a run in North Dakota and ended up interrupting some golfers on a local course.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Maryland man buys 15 lottery tickets, wins 15 jackpots
Maryland man buys 15 lottery tickets, wins 15 jackpots
Manitoba bus driver cracks Baltimore bookstore's mystery safe
Manitoba bus driver cracks Baltimore bookstore's mystery safe
Pennsylvania 6-year-old named 2023 Kids Mullet Champion
Pennsylvania 6-year-old named 2023 Kids Mullet Champion
Leopard tries to fight 50 baboons in the middle of the road
Leopard tries to fight 50 baboons in the middle of the road
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement