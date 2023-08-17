Man tries lottery game for the first time, wins $40,044

|Advertisement
"I picked three horses for a trifecta box randomly. I also played the bonus. I'm pretty sure I didn't know what I was doing because when I looked up and saw the odds, I figured I didn't have a very good chance of winning," the player said.
The man said he was shocked when he scanned his ticket and saw how much he had won.
"I thought I had won something like $800, but the prize flashing back on the screen was a $40,044 prize," he said.
The winner said his prize money will help him pay off his student loans and take care of other expenses while searching for a career.