Firefighters in Sullivan, Ind., captured a bearded dragon seen running loose in the city. Photo courtesy of the Sullivan City Fire Department/Facebook

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana said they responded to an "interesting call" when a reported animal on the loose turned out to be a bearded dragon. The Sullivan Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to assist police with a call about a loose reptile that a 911 caller feared could be venomous.

"However, after police and fire arrived on scene we soon found out it was just a bearded dragon named Hiccup," the post said.

The friendly pet was reunited with his grateful owners, the fire department said.