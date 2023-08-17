Trending
Aug. 17, 2023 / 4:48 PM

Football practice delayed due to bear on field

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee high school football team's practice was temporarily delayed when a bear ran out onto its field.

Brad Waggoner, head coach for the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders, tweeted a video showing the bear that showed up during the team's practice.

"Just another day in the Smokey Mountains," Waggoner wrote.

Waggoner said the team was coming out of the weight room when the bear ran down from the home stands and onto the field.

He said it after about 10 minutes.

