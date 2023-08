The Brookfield Zoo announced the recent birth of an addax, a critically endangered species of African antelope. Photo courtesy of Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois announced the birth of a healthy addax, a species of African antelope considered critically endangered. The zoo said guests visiting the outdoor antelope enclosure on Aug. 8 were able to witness the birth of the approximately 15-pound male calf.

The baby was born to first-time mother Ivy, 4, and was the fifth calf for father Ishnala, 9.

"The pairing of Ivy and Ishnala was based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan," the zoo said in a news release.

The Brookfield Zoo was the first zoo in the country to host an addax birth in 1941.

The animals were once found across northern Africa, but today only small populations survive in Chad, Mauritania and Niger.