Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Services were canceled at a Wisconsin church when a pastor arrived at the facility and discovered it was being ransacked by a masked burglar -- a raccoon.

Ingrid Durr said she arrived at Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry in Milwaukee to prepare for Thursday evening's services when she found signs of a break-in.

Advertisement

"I said, 'Oh, somebody must've thrown a brick in there or something,'" Durr told WITI-TV.

Durr said she used her phone to access security camera footage and quickly identified the culprit.

"I'm looking through my phone and my footage and everything around the building, and that's when I see this little rascal on the table," Durr said. "I saw it walk away, seen the long tail, and I said, 'That's a raccoon.'"

The pastor enlisted the help of some neighbors to eject the furry trespasser, but the animal had displaced ceiling tiles and trashed her office.

Thursday night's services were canceled while the church was cleaned up and a crew was called to make sure the raccoon didn't have any friends still in the building.

Raccoons have been known to end up in places they shouldn't be while searching for food and shelter in the past, with recent incidents including a raccoon that fell through the ceiling into the press box at a Utah soccer field and another that showed up on the baggage carousel at Philadelphia International Airport.