Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos

"Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having [an] increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please," the farm said in a Facebook post.
Wilson and Petley said they don't want to ruin anyone's fun, but the nudity has recently become a problem.
"We've always had people take risque pictures but this is the first year it's been a problem, which is why we've put signs up," Wilson told CNN.
The pair said visiting families have complained about their children witnessing incidents of nudity.
"The site is huge and there are so many places that you can hide away without anyone finding you for over an hour, but these incidents were blatantly public," Petley said.