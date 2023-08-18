Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos

The owners of Stoke Fruit Farm on England's Hayling Island are pleading with guests to stop taking nude photos in their sunflower field. Photo by phfilipposarci/Pixabay.com

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The owners of a sunflower field in England are pleading with visitors to stop stripping down to take nude photos in public view. Siblings Sam Wilson and Nette Petley, owners of Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island, said they had to put up signs asking guests to refrain from public nudity after six incidents of naked photo shoots occurred since the sunflower field opened to the public last month -- including three incidents in a single day.

"Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers! We are having [an] increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please," the farm said in a Facebook post.

Wilson and Petley said they don't want to ruin anyone's fun, but the nudity has recently become a problem.

"We've always had people take risque pictures but this is the first year it's been a problem, which is why we've put signs up," Wilson told CNN.

The pair said visiting families have complained about their children witnessing incidents of nudity.

"The site is huge and there are so many places that you can hide away without anyone finding you for over an hour, but these incidents were blatantly public," Petley said.