July 26 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old jump rope expert in China broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 374 times in one minute.

Guinness World Records said Zhou Qi from Yuyao City, Ningbo, broke Japanese jumper Daisuke Mimura's record of 348 skips in one minute, which stood for 10 years.

Zhou, who previously applied for the record but had to start over due to Guinness World Records guidelines, said his new record isn't even his personal best.

"My best performance was 398 times in one minute, and that was done in the online part of the middle school division of the 3rd Primary and Secondary School Students' Rope Skipping Championship in 2022," he told Guinness World Records.