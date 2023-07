Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 26 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to an "emusing" call when a runaway emu was spotted running loose in southwest Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police posted a video to Facebook showing officers and members of the public pursuing the emu, named Bird Bird, through a field near a wooded area.

The video shows an officer is eventually able to get a catch pole around the flightless bird's neck.

"Quite the 'emusing' call officers received this morning working Zone 3 in southwest Columbus," the post said. "Thanks to help from several Columbus Police officers, this runaway emu was captured and returned to its sanctuary unharmed."