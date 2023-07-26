Trending
Odd News
July 26, 2023 / 4:04 PM

Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport

By Ben Hooper
July 26 (UPI) -- Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport were treated to a rare spectacle when a raccoon showed up on the belt at baggage claim.

A passenger recorded video Wednesday evening when the raccoon emerged from the chute alongside suitcases from a recently-arrived flight.

Airport officials said the hub is surrounded by fields and raccoons have been known to get into the airport from time to time.

"The raccoon in the video most likely got lost in one of the baggage tunnels and was attempting to get out. The airport works with the USDA to set humane traps for raccoons," the airport said in a statement provided to WPVI-TV.

Airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said the raccoon was not trapped by staff and appears to have found its own way out of the building.

A similar incident occurred at the airport in 2022, when a raccoon was filmed emerging from a wall vent to steal a packet of Twizzlers.

Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
Chinese teen skips rope 374 times in one minute
July 26 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old jump rope expert in China broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 374 times in one minute.
Ohio police wrangle runaway emu
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Ohio police wrangle runaway emu
July 26 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to an "emusing" call when a runaway emu was spotted running loose in southwest Columbus.
Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad
July 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman is $200,000 richer after her stepfather made good on a long-running "joke" that he would give her a winning lottery ticket.
Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chinese puzzle master solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling
July 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese speedcuber combined his puzzle-solving skills with his juggling proficiency to solve three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 16 seconds while juggling.
Bird rescued after stealing angler's catch -- along with the hook
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bird rescued after stealing angler's catch -- along with the hook
July 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and veterinarians in Maryland came to the rescue of a double-crested cormorant that stole a fisherman's catch and ended up caught on his line.
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ohio construction crew locates time capsule under 26-year-old tree
July 26 (UPI) -- A time capsule buried by an Ohio middle school class while helping to plant a willow tree 26 years ago was recovered by a construction crew enlisted to remove the tree.
Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Woman attempting to rescue parrot gets stranded on cliff
July 26 (UPI) -- A mountain rescue group in Wales said a crew responded when a woman chasing her runaway parrot ended up stranded on a high cliff.
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped goats overrun California neighborhood
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in California put their farming skills to the test when they were called to round up a herd of goats that escaped their enclosure and took over a neighborhood.
Idaho man balances guitar on his forehead for more than 1 hour, 46 minutes
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Idaho man balances guitar on his forehead for more than 1 hour, 46 minutes
July 25 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to recapture one of his previous titles by balancing a guitar on his forehead for 1 hour, 46 minutes 34 seconds.
World's largest tattoo honors rapper Takeoff
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's largest tattoo honors rapper Takeoff
July 25 (UPI) -- A group of Atlanta tattoo studios teamed up to pay tribute to rapper Takeoff and break a Guinness World Record with a tattoo measuring 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area.
