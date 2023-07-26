Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad

A long-running "joke" between an Arkansas woman and her stepfather turned out to not be a joke after all when he gave her a Powerball ticket after discovering it was a $200,000 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman is $200,000 richer after her stepfather made good on a long-running "joke" that he would give her a winning lottery ticket. Cally Krisell of Greenbrier told Arkansas Lottery officials her stepdad made a surprise visit to her home, saying he had something important to discuss.

"He stated he had good and bad news," Krisell said. "He gave me the bad news first -- I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news -- I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!"

Krisell was gifted a Powerball ticket worth $200,000 from the July 17 drawing. The ticket had been purchased from Flash Market in Clinton.

"My stepdad plays the numbers of me and my daughter's birthdates," Krisell said. "We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket."

Krisell the prize money will go toward home improvements and a vacation.