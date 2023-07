Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 25 (UPI) -- Police in California put their shepherding skills to the test when they were called to round up a herd of goats that escaped their enclosure and took over a neighborhood.

The Pinole Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the Shea Drive neighborhood overrun with escaped goats.

The goats were rounded up and returned to their enclosure.

The ownership of the goats was unclear from the post, but the escape took place the same day Bay Area Rapid Transit announced it would be replacing its herd of fire mitigation goats with a flock of sheep.