Iowa man balances guitar on his forehead for more than 1 hour, 46 minutes

July 25 (UPI) -- An Iowa man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to recapture one of his previous titles by balancing a guitar on his forehead for 1 hour, 46 minutes, 34 seconds.

David Rush originally held the record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the forehead in 2017, when he kept the musical instrument in place for more than 10 minutes. He then recaptured the record in 2021 with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes.

The record was broken in August 2021 by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, who balanced his guitar for 1 hour, 38 minutes, 14 seconds.

Rush's latest attempt ended is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.