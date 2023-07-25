Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 25 (UPI) -- A group of Atlanta tattoo studios teamed up to pay tribute to rapper Takeoff and break a Guinness World Record with a tattoo measuring 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area.

The artists from Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos and Pèse Noir used synthetic silicone skin as a canvas to create the gigantic image of Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, who was killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

One of the artists, J.R. Outlaw of Iron Palm Tattoos, said he wanted to honor the memory of the rapper, who was also an Atlanta native.

"I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city," Outlaw told WANF-TV.

The finished tattoo was examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and confirmed to be the word's largest tattoo artwork.