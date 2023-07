Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux won a $1 million Powerball prize using numbers that came from the name of a convenience store and some of her favorite race cars. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

July 25 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman who scored a $1 million Powerball jackpot said her numbers came from some unusual sources -- a convenience store and race cars. The Massachusetts State Lottery said Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley was one of three $1 million winners in the state from the July 19 Powerball drawing.

Wentworth-Cadieux, whose ticket bore the numbers 7-11-10-13-24, said the first two letters represented convenience store chain 7-Eleven and the rest were numbers from some of her favorite race cars.

Wentworth-Cadieux, who bought her ticket from the Pride Station & Store on Russell Street in Hadley, said her $1 million prize will go toward buying a summer home.