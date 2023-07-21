Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008 said her collection now amounts to 23,632 unique items.

Deb Hoffman of Waukesha first earned the record in 2008, when she had 2,891 pieces related to A.A. Milne's fictional toy bear, and her record has now been updated by Guinness World Records after the organization confirmed she now has 23,632 different items.

Hoffman's home is filled with Pooh paraphernalia including stuffed animals, toys, clothing, costumes, jewelry, watches paintings and more.

"I'm having so much fun collecting, meeting people, doing different things. Boy, I just don't see an end in sight," Hoffman told WTMJ-TV.

She said the recognition from GWR and previous features in news stories has led to her receiving hundreds of items from complete strangers.

"I am shocked and amazed how often the items are not duplicates," she said.

Hoffman said she plans to keep collecting for the rest of her life -- and she even has a plan for what will happen after.

"I always say when I go to the big honey pot in the sky, I'm actually going to donate the whole collection to the museum in Canada where Winnie the Pooh's story actually started," she said.