July 21 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver got out their camera instead of opening the door when they arrived at a bus stop occupied by an unusual commuter -- an alligator. GoPasco County Public Transportation tweeted the photo snapped by the bus driver Sunday in New Port Richey when they spotted an alligator waiting patiently next to the GoPasco bus stop sign on Little Road.

"Why did the alligator cross the road? To get to the bus stop on time," the tweet said.

The alligator was not allowed to board the bus, but was instead escorted to some nearby woods by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel, county officials said.