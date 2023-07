Omar Thaher of Greenville, N.C., won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday gift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday present and ended up winning a $100,000 prize. Omar Thaher of Greenville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he received the $30 Black Titanium ticket as a gift for his birthday.

The ticket, bought from Joy Quick Mart on North Duke Street in Durham, revealed a $100,000 prize.

"It was like a dream," Thaher said. "I've never won anything before."

The winner said his prize money will go toward buying a new home and upcoming travel expenses.

"I'm about to travel overseas for a family emergency so this came at the perfect time," Thaher said.