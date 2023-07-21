Trending
Odd News
July 21, 2023 / 1:31 PM

Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log

By Ben Hooper
July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Texas swam out into a river in his full uniform to rescue a kitten spotted stranded on a floating log.

Seguin Animal Services posted a series of photos to Facebook showing Field Supervisor Brendon Moore swimming in the Guadalupe River and carrying the kitten back to shore.

Animal services said the kitten had been stranded on a log floating down river near a boat ramp.

The cat was taken back to Seguin Animal Services.

"There's no telling how long it was on the log," an animal services representative told KSAT-TV.

Animal services said the kitten will be put up for adoption if no owner comes forward to claim it.

Latest Headlines

Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
July 21 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver got out their camera instead of opening the door when they arrived at a bus stop occupied by an unusual commuter -- an alligator.
Iowa man's collection tallied at 69,255 unique pencils
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Iowa man's collection tallied at 69,255 unique pencils
July 21 (UPI) -- An Iowa man seeking the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection had his 69,255 unique writing implements tallied at an Iowa museum.
'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspected lioness that prompted a 30-hour search involving police and other authorities near Berlin is now believed to have been a wild boar, officials said.
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Massachusetts was reeling in a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite out of the fish.
Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game
July 20 (UPI) -- A Polish soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by playing video game Football Manager for 453 days and 15 hours -- amounting to 528 years and 137 days of in-game time.
Dream numbers deliver Maryland woman her third lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dream numbers deliver Maryland woman her third lottery jackpot
July 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who regularly plays a set of lottery numbers that came to her in a dream won her third $50,000 prize using the digits.
Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
July 20 (UPI) -- Indiana police responding to a report of a burglary at a residence went down to the basement of the home and discovered the suspect was a baby deer.
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
July 20 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy was fishing in a local pond when he reeled in a pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth.
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
July 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Britain came to the assistance of a squirrel found 30 feet up in a tree with a discarded toilet paper tube stuck around its head.
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
July 20 (UPI) -- National Weather Service personnel in Texas put the record heat to good use by baking a batch of cookies on the dashboard of a hot car.
