July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Texas swam out into a river in his full uniform to rescue a kitten spotted stranded on a floating log.

Seguin Animal Services posted a series of photos to Facebook showing Field Supervisor Brendon Moore swimming in the Guadalupe River and carrying the kitten back to shore.

Animal services said the kitten had been stranded on a log floating down river near a boat ramp.

The cat was taken back to Seguin Animal Services.

"There's no telling how long it was on the log," an animal services representative told KSAT-TV.

Animal services said the kitten will be put up for adoption if no owner comes forward to claim it.