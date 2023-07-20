Trending
July 20, 2023 / 4:24 PM

Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game

By Ben Hooper
Paweł Siciński played a single game of "Football Manager" that lasted for an in-game time of 528 years and 137 days. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
July 20 (UPI) -- A Polish soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by playing video game Football Manager for 453 days and 15 hours -- amounting to 528 years and 137 days of in-game time.

Paweł Siciński started playing the Sports Interactive game in January 2018 and the dedicated player managed his virtual team through 25,084 matches, with a 73% win rate.

Siciński said the longest stretch of his in-game career was with Iceland team Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, which he managed from the in-game year 2114 until 2434.

"My biggest achievement was leading them to 301 national championships, 677 cups and victories in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup," Pawel said. "I love lesser-known leagues and I've been interested in this league since I was a kid, plus achieving success with a practically unknown club brings so much joy and satisfaction."

The previous record-holder, German player Sepp Hedel, played for a real-world time of 81 days and 20 hours, for a total 333 years in game.

