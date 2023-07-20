Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game

|Advertisement
Siciński said the longest stretch of his in-game career was with Iceland team Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, which he managed from the in-game year 2114 until 2434.
"My biggest achievement was leading them to 301 national championships, 677 cups and victories in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup," Pawel said. "I love lesser-known leagues and I've been interested in this league since I was a kid, plus achieving success with a practically unknown club brings so much joy and satisfaction."
The previous record-holder, German player Sepp Hedel, played for a real-world time of 81 days and 20 hours, for a total 333 years in game.