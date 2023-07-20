Trending
July 20, 2023

Dream numbers deliver Maryland woman her third lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman who has been playing the same lottery numbers since dreaming about them in 2008 won her third $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman who has been playing the same lottery numbers since dreaming about them in 2008 won her third $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who regularly plays a set of lottery numbers that came to her in a dream won her third $50,000 prize using the digits.

The 77-year-old Montgomery County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she started playing the numbers 7-11-33-35-39 after she dreamed about them twice in 2008.

The player's first $50,000 prize came in a Bonus Match 5 drawing that same year, and she won a second $50,000 using the same set of numbers in 2019.

The woman scored her third $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize this week.

"My faith is strong," the three-time winner said. "Finances were tight back then, so I prayed about it and then had a dream about those numbers."

The woman's latest winning ticket came from Williams Beer & Wine in Burtonsville. She found out about her win by calling the lottery's winning numbers line.

"When they read back the Bonus Match 5 numbers, I was like, 'Well, those numbers sound familiar,'" she recalled. "But, I didn't scream! I kept my calm."

The winner said her latest prize money will go toward paying for some dental work and funding a vacation.

