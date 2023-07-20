Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 20 (UPI) -- Indiana police responding to a report of a burglary at a residence went down to the basement of the home and discovered the suspect was a baby deer.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of a burglary in the Northwest District and the story took "an adorable turn" once they arrived at the scene.

"Picture this: Our brave officers went down to investigate, only to discover a baby deer, affectionately known as Bambi, seeking shelter," the post said.

The department shared a video of the officers using a blanket to carefully capture the fawn and bring it to the home's back yard.

The deer did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene.