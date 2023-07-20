Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 20 (UPI) -- Indiana police responding to a report of a burglary at a residence went down to the basement of the home and discovered the suspect was a baby deer. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of a burglary in the Northwest District and the story took "an adorable turn" once they arrived at the scene. Advertisement "Picture this: Our brave officers went down to investigate, only to discover a baby deer, affectionately known as Bambi, seeking shelter," the post said. The department shared a video of the officers using a blanket to carefully capture the fawn and bring it to the home's back yard. The deer did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene. Read More Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip