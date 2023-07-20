Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 20, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 20 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy was fishing in a local pond when he reeled in a pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said Charlie Clinton was fishing in a neighborhood pond when he reeled in the pacu, which is a close relative of the piranha.

Advertisement

ODWC said the pacu was most likely a former pet released into the pond. Officials wrote that the species is considered invasive and could pose a danger to the local ecosystem.

Officials said pacu fish can grow to up to 3.5 feet long and can weigh up to 88 pounds.

"Anglers who catch pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden," the department said in an Instagram post.

Read More

Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip

Latest Headlines

Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
July 20 (UPI) -- Indiana police responding to a report of a burglary at a residence went down to the basement of the home and discovered the suspect was a baby deer.
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
July 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Britain came to the assistance of a squirrel found 30 feet up in a tree with a discarded toilet paper tube stuck around its head.
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
July 20 (UPI) -- National Weather Service personnel in Texas put the record heat to good use by baking a batch of cookies on the dashboard of a hot car.
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
July 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are trying to track down an elusive goat that jumped out of its owner's car window and has been spotted in locations including a ledge outside a hospital.
Canoe team breaks record for paddling the Mississippi River
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Canoe team breaks record for paddling the Mississippi River
July 19 (UPI) -- A team of four men who took their canoe from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico officially broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team.
'Prankster' lottery winner struggles to convince daughters of $1M prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Prankster' lottery winner struggles to convince daughters of $1M prize
July 19 (UPI) -- An Iowa man who won a $1 million Mega Millions jackpot said his status as the family "prankster" complicated his efforts to convince his three adult daughters his lottery luck was real.
World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
July 19 (UPI) -- A California man who was named the world's oldest bodybuilder in 2015 had his title updated when he participated in a recent competition at age 90.
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
July 19 (UPI) -- A Maine woman was stunned to receive a postcard that turned out to have been sent from Paris, France, in 1969.
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
July 19 (UPI) -- Texas officials said they are investigating the origins of tar balls that have been washing up in recent days on the state's coast.
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- It took two police officers and an intern to rescue a raccoon seen running through a Florida neighborhood with an empty mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement