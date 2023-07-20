Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 20 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy was fishing in a local pond when he reeled in a pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said Charlie Clinton was fishing in a neighborhood pond when he reeled in the pacu, which is a close relative of the piranha.

ODWC said the pacu was most likely a former pet released into the pond. Officials wrote that the species is considered invasive and could pose a danger to the local ecosystem.

Officials said pacu fish can grow to up to 3.5 feet long and can weigh up to 88 pounds.

"Anglers who catch pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden," the department said in an Instagram post.