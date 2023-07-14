Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 14 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the early morning sky over Louisiana and the possible meteor was caught on camera by some residents' security cameras.

The American Meteor Society confirmed it received multiple reports of a fireball in the sky over southeastern Louisiana around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The fireball was captured by home security cameras in Gretna, Madisonville and Eunice.

Fireballs are commonly caused by meteors entering the Earth's atmosphere. Meteorologists said Friday morning's fireball may have also been space debris burning up while descending.

The American Meteorological Society is investigating the incident.