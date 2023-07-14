Trending
July 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California

By Ben Hooper
July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers responded to a California home to rescue four baby raccoons stuck in the chimney.

San Bernardino County Fire said in a news release that a crew from Upland Fire Station 161 responded alongside animal control officers when an Upland resident discovered the raccoon family in their chimney.

Firefighters looked down the chimney from the roof and confirmed the presence of the mother raccoon and four babies.

Officials said all four babies were removed from the chimney after about two hours. They were taken to a wildlife rescue facility to be examined by a veterinarian.

"The mother raccoon proved to be less cooperative. As a result, a plan was developed to encourage the mother to exit the chimney voluntarily, aiming to reunite her with her babies in the evening," the news release said.

The mother exited the chimney, but attempts to reunite the family were foiled when rescuers were unable to locate her later in the evening or on subsequent days.

"The babies were transferred to a facility that will care for them until they are old enough to survive on their own before being released in the hills near the location of the incident," fire officials wrote.

