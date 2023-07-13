Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast recaptured a Guinness World Records title by performing 3,249 pushups in one hour.

Daniel Scali, 30, previously set the record for most pushups in one hour at 3,182 in April 2022, but his record was broken by fellow Australian Lucas Helmke, who performed 3,206 pushups in November 2022.

Scali credited the burpees he performed while training for his latest attempt with helping him set the new record.

"It got my fitness up to a space it'd never been before. But not just that, it helped me to deal with my pain, considering I had to jump up and down from my left arm," Scali told Guinness World Records.

Scali's left arm is in near constant pain due a condition called complex regional pain syndrome, which was caused by a severe break when he was 12 years old.

"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm," he said. "So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain."

Scali said his next goal is to recapture another record he formerly held: the longest time in an abdominal plank position.