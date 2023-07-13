Breaking News
Actors join movie, TV writers in going on strike
July 13, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Missing 15-foot python found near her Los Angeles home

By Ben Hooper
July 13 (UPI) -- A 15-foot python named Big Mama is safely back at home after nearly 10 days on the loose in Los Angeles.

Alex Villalta said the reticulated python escaped from his Chatsworth home July 3 when her cage was accidentally left unlocked overnight, sparking a days-long search for the snake.

Villalta had asked neighbors to keep an eye out for Big Mama, explaining she is friendly toward humans but could pose a danger to cats and small dogs.

The pet owner said he arrived home from work Wednesday to some good news from a neighbor.

Villalta said Big Mama turned out to have been hiding out between two sheds on a property near his home.

"In two sheds that I had checked before numerous times, even with the help of my neighbors, during the day and at nighttime with flashlights," he told KABC-TV.

He said Big Mama does not appear to have any injuries and is healthy.

