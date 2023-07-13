Bull found wandering Cleveland streets gets new sanctuary home

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 13 (UPI) -- A wandering bull that led Cleveland police on a chase through city streets has been given a new home at a sanctuary, officials said.

Police said the bull, bearing an ear tag with the name Punch, was found wandering in the Forest Hills area Monday and led officers on a chase through city streets.

An officer with livestock experience tracked Punch to a wooded area, but the bovine again fled until finally being cornered by officers in the back yard of a home.

Police said on social media that they were attempting to find Punch's owner, but the department announced the bull will now be transferred to a sanctuary after no owner came forward.

Punch will now have a new home at the Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna, police said.