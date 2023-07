A Maryland man collected his fifth $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing so far this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 13 (UPI) -- An especially lucky Maryland Lottery player collected his fifth $50,000 Pick 5 prize so far this year. The Maryland Lottery said the 43-year-old Silver Spring man first visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in May to collect a total $200,000 from four identical tickets he purchased for the same Pick 5 drawing. Advertisement

The man returned to lottery headquarters this month when he scored another $50,000 from the July 10 drawing using the numbers 9-8-5-5-7.

All of the man's winning tickets were sold at Hyattsville Convenience Store, lottery officials said.

The winner said he does not have any specific plans for his latest prize, but he plans to continue playing Pick 5.