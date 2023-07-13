Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 13 (UPI) -- A tropical bird found in a Pennsylvania wildlife area is believed to be the first of its species ever spotted in the state, wildlife experts said.

The bird discovered at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area was identified as a limpkin, a tropical species not commonly found north of Florida.

Birdwatchers have been flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of the rare visitor.

"It's when these things that we don't expect to see or that are rare or new show up that really just add a cool, refreshing burst into the hobby," Ted Nichols, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club, told Lancaster Online. "It's just really a good moment for birding."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a Facebook post that the visit marks "the first time, on record, that a limpkin has been spotted in Pennsylvania."

Environmental education specialist Brian Collett said he's not surprised the limpkin chose to visit Middle Creek.

"Good habitat, a good food source for him, a great place to stop over, a lot of other birds around that maybe made him feel comfortable here," Collett told WGAL-TV.