July 13 (UPI) -- An escaped goat that eluded capture for several weeks in Nebraska was finally captured safely by animal control officers.

Lincoln Animal Control said in a Facebook post that its "Goat Interdiction Taskforce" was mobilized when the goat was spotted near Leach Camper Sales in Lincoln.

The goat had been spotted on multiple occasions during the past few weeks and at one point led authorities on a chase through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

The post said the goat was finally captured "thanks to the help of a fence and the awesome employees at Leach Camper Sales."

The goat was taken to the Capital Humane Society.