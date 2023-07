Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said a train was taken out of service when a snake was spotted on board.

At least one passenger captured photos when the snake was spotted on the floor of the Blue Line Train at Reagan National Airport.

Advertisement

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesperson Sherri Ly confirmed the incident. She said officials do not know how the slithering strap-hanger got onto the train.

"It did not have a farecard and clearly slipped onto the train without tapping in," Ly told WDVM-TV.

Ly said the train was removed from service and parked in the WMATA yard overnight with its doors open. She said animal control officers searched the railcar the next day and confirmed the snake had left on its own.

WMATA reported some delays as a result of the train being taken out of service.