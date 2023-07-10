Advertisement
Odd News
July 10, 2023 / 12:52 PM

Zoo asks visitors to stop showing phone videos to gorillas

By Ben Hooper
The Toronto Zoo is asking visitors to stop showing cellphone videos and photos to its gorillas. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
The Toronto Zoo is asking visitors to stop showing cellphone videos and photos to its gorillas. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo is asking visitors to help limit screen time for certain primates by refraining from showing cellphone videos to the facility's gorillas.

The zoo posted signs outside the gorilla enclosure asking visitors not to use their phones to show photos or videos to the gorillas "as some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behavior within their family."

Advertisement

Hollie Ross, behavioral husbandry supervisor at the zoo, said keepers have not yet noticed any significant behavioral changes in the primates, but officials want to ensure the animals' lives remain as natural as possible.

"We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas," Hollie Ross, behavioral husbandry supervisor at the zoo, told CP24. "And when our guests come to the zoo, we want them to be able to see gorillas in a very natural state, and what they would be doing naturally -- to sort of connect with them on that level."

Officials said gorilla named Nassir has been seen showing a particular interest in the videos on visitors' phones.

Nassir, born in 2009, is "fascinated by videos and screen time would dominate his life if he had his way," the zoo's website states.

Advertisement

"We've had a lot of members and guests that actually will put their phones up to the glass and show him videos," Maria Franke, the zoo's director of wildlife conservation and welfare, told The Toronto Star. "And Nassir is so into those videos. It was causing him to be distracted and not interacting with the other gorillas, and you know, being a gorilla. He was just so enthralled with gadgets and phones and the videos."

Ross said Nassir and his fellow gorillas are already allowed to watch videos including nature documentaries under controlled circumstances.

"We just want to make sure that we know the content. Very much like managing an account for a child or something, you want to make sure that your parental controls are on, and that you're in control of what the content is that they're seeing," she said.

Read More

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in Georgia Mermaids perform underwater music at Florida festival Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in Georgia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in Georgia
July 10 (UPI) -- Police, animal control officers and mechanics were able to rescue a kitten that spent hours stranded in the engine compartment of a car in Florida.
Mermaids perform underwater music at Florida festival
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mermaids perform underwater music at Florida festival
July 10 (UPI) -- Divers donned mermaid tails and ventured underwater with musical instruments for the 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef in Florida.
Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction
July 7 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he thought a lottery ticket scanning machine was malfunctioning until he learned he had won a $200,000 prize.
Maryland man reels in massive 21-pound northern snakehead
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man reels in massive 21-pound northern snakehead
July 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland angler broke a state record when he reeled in a northern snakehead that weighed in at a whopping 21 pounds.
Pilots break world record for visiting all 48 contiguous states
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pilots break world record for visiting all 48 contiguous states
July 7 (UPI) -- A pair of aviators broke a Guinness World Record by flying to each of the 48 contiguous United States in 38 hours and 13 minutes.
Deputies round up loose emu in Kansas
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deputies round up loose emu in Kansas
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kansas were able to locate the owner of an unusual exotic animal found wandering loose -- an emu.
Snail Racing World Championships make post-pandemic return
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snail Racing World Championships make post-pandemic return
July 7 (UPI) -- A snail racing event making its return this weekend in England has been awarded a Guinness World Record as the longest running humane snail-racing world championships.
Wallaby on the loose in Oklahoma after dog opens gate
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wallaby on the loose in Oklahoma after dog opens gate
July 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Oklahoma, and the animal's owner said a dog might be to blame for the escape.
Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings
July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles rescued a dog who became stuck in the narrow space between two buildings.
New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year
Odd News // 3 days ago
New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year
July 6 (UPI) -- A New York woman didn't find out she had won a lottery jackpot worth $1,000 a week for life until she saw a news release nearly a year after the drawing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Snail Racing World Championships make post-pandemic return
Snail Racing World Championships make post-pandemic return
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction
Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement