Police, animal control officers and mechanics in Newnan, Ga., came to the rescue of a kitten stuck in the engine compartment of a car. Photo courtesy of the Newnan Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 10 (UPI) -- Police, animal control officers and mechanics were able to rescue a kitten that spent hours stranded in the engine compartment of a car in Florida. The Newnan Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Cyndi Hoffman responded to a call about a cat trapped "in the motor area of a car" in the parking lot of the T.J. Maxx store in Newnan. Advertisement

Hoffman attempted to extract the kitten for about two hours before police contacted Honda of Newnan for help.

The team of mechanics "assisted in rescuing the kitten from a small area between the radiator and front bumper, behind a plastic cover."

The kitten was dubbed Maxxi in honor of where it was found. It was taken to Coweta Animal Shelter, where it will be available for adoption in a few days, police said.