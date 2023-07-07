Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction

|Advertisement
The man said he thought the machine was malfunctioning when it told him he had won a $200,000 prize in the July 1 drawing.
"I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up," he said. "I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine. I checked it two or three times to make sure, and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine."
The winner said the news came as a shock.
"My heart kind of stopped," he said. "I just couldn't believe it."
The winning ticket bore the numbers 1-11-19-29 and Cash Ball 22.
"The 22 is my son's birthday and I like the way the other numbers sound," the winner said.
The man did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.