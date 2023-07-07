Trending
July 7, 2023

Kentucky man thought $200,000 lottery prize was a machine malfunction

By Ben Hooper
A Kentucky man said he thought a lottery scanning machine was malfunctioning when it told him he had won a $200,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Kentucky man said he thought a lottery scanning machine was malfunctioning when it told him he had won a $200,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 7 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he thought a lottery ticket scanning machine was malfunctioning until he learned he had won a $200,000 prize.

The Fairdale man told Kentucky Lottery officials he bought his Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 at the Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road in Fairdale and returned later to scan the ticket.

The man said he thought the machine was malfunctioning when it told him he had won a $200,000 prize in the July 1 drawing.

"I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up," he said. "I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine. I checked it two or three times to make sure, and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine."

The winner said the news came as a shock.

"My heart kind of stopped," he said. "I just couldn't believe it."

The winning ticket bore the numbers 1-11-19-29 and Cash Ball 22.

"The 22 is my son's birthday and I like the way the other numbers sound," the winner said.

The man did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.

