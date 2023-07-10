Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- Divers donned mermaid tails and ventured underwater with musical instruments for the 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef in Florida.

The Florida Keys & Key West said in a Facebook post that the undersea concert featured the mermaid performers miming with their instruments while real music was pumped into the area via underwater speakers by US1Radio.

Advertisement

The songs played under the water during the mock concert included "Yellow Submarine" by The Beatles, "Fins" by Jimmy Buffet" and songs from the films Pirates of the Caribbean and The Little Mermaid.

The annual event raises awareness of the need to protect Looe Key Reef, an area of the NOAA Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.