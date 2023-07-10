More than 17,000 pancakes served in 8 hours to break world record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- Organizers of an annual rodeo and festival in Alberta announced they broke a Guinness World Record by serving more than 17,000 pancakes in eight hours.

The Calgary Stampede, an annual exhibition, rodeo and festival in Calgary, announced pancakes started being served to volunteers at the GMC Stadium Courtyard at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and started being served to the public when the doors opened at 8 a.m.

The event's official Twitter account said a total 17,182 pancakes were served by the end of the eight-hour period.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Brittany Dunn was on hand to observe the attempt. She ended up disqualifying 15 of the pancakes for various reasons, but that still left enough to break the previous record of 14,208.