The Snail Racing World Championships, returning Saturday in Congham, England, features snails racing to cross a distance of 13 inches. Photo courtesy of Snail Racing World Championships Congham/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 7 (UPI) -- A snail racing event making its return this weekend in England has been awarded a Guinness World Record as the longest running humane snail-racing world championships. The Snail Racing World Championships in Congham, England, are returning Saturday after being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

The event was founded by Tom Elwes in the 1960s after he attended a snail racing event in France. Guinness World Records has now named the annual event the longest running humane snail-racing world championships.

The race features snails attempting to cover a distance of 13 inches. The world record of 22 seconds was set by a snail named Archie in 1995.

The top prize in the race is a tankard of lettuce.