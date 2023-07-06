New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year

|Advertisement
Plummer said she saw a lottery news release from May 11 of this year saying the winning ticket was nearly expired, and she decided to check all of her tickets.
She said she was shocked to discover she had won a prize of $1,000 a week for life.
"I'm just in shock with everything and amazed," she said. "I am overwhelmed."
Plummer offered some advice for other lottery players.
"Keep playing as I did and check your tickets like I did, especially if you have many tickets on hand," she said.