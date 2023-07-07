Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 7, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Wallaby on the loose in Oklahoma after dog opens gate

By Ben Hooper
A wallaby is on the loose in Blanchard, Okla., and the animal's owner said it was apparently freed from a fenced-in yard by a dog. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com
A wallaby is on the loose in Blanchard, Okla., and the animal's owner said it was apparently freed from a fenced-in yard by a dog. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Oklahoma, and the animal's owner said a dog might be to blame for the escape.

Gil Gilbreath, who operates petting zoos for his church, said his wallaby, Roo, escaped from his fenced-in back yard and has been seen hopping loose in Blanchard.

Advertisement

"It's a chain link gate and I guess a dog must have hit the latch," Gilbreath told KOKH-TV. "I have a dog that likes to play with him through the fence."

Gilbreath said Roo was spotted by neighbors near his home, but the marsupial fled into the woods.

"It went in those woods and it's real thick, so we couldn't get in there. It's kind of a wait deal now," Gilbreath told KFOR-TV.

Blanchard police have been using a drone to try to locate Roo.

"If we can at least get him out in the open and get people to fence him into a smaller area so we can throw the net over him," Liesl Welu with Blanchard Animal Control said.

Read More

Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year White peacock on the loose after being freed by pony

Latest Headlines

Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Stuck dog rescued from between two Los Angeles buildings
July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles rescued a dog who became stuck in the narrow space between two buildings.
New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year
Odd News // 19 hours ago
New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year
July 6 (UPI) -- A New York woman didn't find out she had won a lottery jackpot worth $1,000 a week for life until she saw a news release nearly a year after the drawing.
White peacock on the loose after being freed by pony
Odd News // 22 hours ago
White peacock on the loose after being freed by pony
July 6 (UPI) -- A white peacock is on the loose in a Quebec town after being released from its barn by a curious pony.
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
July 6 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman is trying to solve the mystery of an unknown flying creature that keeps thumping on her family's back door late at night.
Loggerhead turtle lays eggs on crowded beach in 'unusual' incident
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loggerhead turtle lays eggs on crowded beach in 'unusual' incident
July 6 (UPI) -- A turtle protection charity in South Carolina shared details of a "highly unusual" incident where a loggerhead sea turtle crawled onto a crowded beach in broad daylight to lay her eggs.
Dogs, owner escape charging bear in New Jersey back yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dogs, owner escape charging bear in New Jersey back yard
July 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple's security camera captured footage of the tense moment their dogs narrowly escaped a black bear by darting through the door.
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
Odd News // 1 day ago
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas are trying to find the owner of a 15-foot yellow snake that showed up at a resident's home.
Pregnant fan goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert in Ohio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pregnant fan goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert in Ohio
July 5 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman celebrating the birth of her son revealed she went into labor at an unusual place: a Taylor Swift concert.
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
July 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $100,000 lottery prize said he initially feared the email informing him of his win was part of a scam.
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
July 5 (UPI) -- A ride malfunction at a Wisconsin festival left eight passengers stranded upside down for more than four hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement