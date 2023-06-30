Radio personality hosts 55-hour, 26-minute show in Australia

Mario Bekes hosted a 55-hour, 26-minute radio talk show to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 30 (UPI) -- An Australia-based radio personality broke a Guinness World Record by hosting a show that lasted for 55 hours and 26 minutes. Mario Bekes, who is originally from Croatia, hosted his marathon talk show on Alive 90.5 FM, the station where he has been a host since 2009. Advertisement

Bekes, who also hosts the motivational podcast Life: The Battlefield, was not allowed to include music, commercials or calls from the public during his attempt, making for what he told Guinness World Records was "a very unusual radio show."

The long broadcast included interviews with several guests and pieces of advice offered to the audience. A doctor was on hand to monitor Bekes' health during the attempt.

The show's final time of 55 hours and 26 minutes earned Bekes the record for longest audio-only live-stream, a record previously set at 53 hours and 1 minute by British radio hosts Matt Hall and Dan Ramsden in 2020.