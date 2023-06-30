Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 30 (UPI) -- A beefy mess was left on a Nebraska highway when a cattle truck and a semi hauling a load of burritos collided, police said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the burrito truck slowed for traffic on westbound Interstate 80, between Lincoln and Emerald, and was rear-ended by the cattle truck.

Advertisement

The cattle truck, carrying a load of about 60 cows, ended up in the ditch, and several boxes of frozen burritos ended up in the roadway.

Police said neither driver was seriously injured. The cattle were offloaded into another truck to continue their journey.

The stretch of highway was closed for about seven hours for clean-up operations.