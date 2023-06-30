Trending
June 30, 2023 / 11:20 AM

London train line halted by swan on the tracks

By Ben Hooper
June 30 (UPI) -- A London commuter train line was suspended and passengers were stuck on trains for an hour due to a swan on the tracks.

Transport for London said the new Elizabeth line was suspended just before 1 p.m. Thursday due to a swan on the tracks, with all services between Heathrow airport and Abby Wood completely shut down and severe delays reported for the rest of the line.

The government body said the cause of the delays was "an obstruction on the tracks," and National Rail elaborated in a Twitter post that the issue was "animals on the railway."

The "animals" were later identified as a single swan in the Paddington area.

Passengers said they were stuck aboard their trains for about an hour.

