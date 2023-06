Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- A ram on the lam for more than a week in Maine was finally captured by a team of volunteers.

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department initially said last week that a ram had been on the loose for several days after being transported to the mainland from Richmond Island to graze.

Advertisement

Police said in a follow-up Facebook post that the ram was spotted in the Two Lights area over the weekend, leading the department to place wool in open areas so the ram would think there were other sheep nearby.

The post said a team of volunteers was then able to locate the ram and safely capture him using a tranquilizer gun.

Police said the ram is now being kept safely contained and will return to Richmond Island in November.