June 20 (UPI) -- Police in Maine are on the hunt for a ram on the lam that has managed to evade capture for several days.

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department said in a Facebook post the ram escaped "several days ago" while being temporarily relocated from Richmond Island to the mainland to graze.

The ram was spotted in the Crescent Beach State Park parking lot on Sunday evening and made its way to the Broad Cove neighborhood, where residents reported spotting it multiple times over the course of several hours.

"The owner of the ram is asking the public not to chase him but instead, report the location and direction of travel to the police department," police wrote in the post.