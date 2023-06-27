Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds of short-legged dogs and their owners gathered at an Oregon beach for the annual Corgi Beach Takeover event.

The annual celebration of the small breed dog, known for their pointed ears and short legs, was held by the Oregon Humane Society on the beach at Seaside.

The beach was crowded with hundreds of furry friends playing in the water and sand.

The Corgi Beach Takeover event, which also featured a costume contest, corgi races and raffles, raised funds for the Oregon Humane Society.