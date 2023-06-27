Trending
June 27, 2023 / 4:47 PM

Loose horses captured at New York golf course

By Ben Hooper
June 27 (UPI) -- Police in New York said it took about a dozen officers and animal handlers to capture a pair of horses that escaped from their barn and went for a walkabout that ended at a golf course.

The Colonie Police Department said officers responded to a report of loose horses Monday and discovered a mother horse and colt, named Bonnie and Logan, had escaped from their barn at Faddegon's Nursery.

The horses went for a run through local streets and parking lots before ending up at the Shaker Ridge Country Club.

"We made an effort to stop traffic when they got close to Albany Shaker Road and tried to keep them corralled off the main roadways -- which I think we did a real good job," Colonie Police Sgt. Joe Fitzsimmons told the Albany Times-Union. "Most of the work was done on the golf course and in the back of British American Boulevard, where it's all large parking lots and office buildings and stuff."

Fitzsimmons said initial attempts to wrangle the equines with help from local animal control officers and nursery staff were unsuccessful, so the the rescuers decided to let the horses run around the golf course to tire themselves out.

The rescuers were eventually able to catch the mother horse, and her colt followed as she was led back to her barn.

"All lose horses have been corralled, and have been reunited with their owners. The situation is now stable. Thank you," the police department said in a Facebook post.

