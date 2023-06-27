Maryland woman wins big lottery prize using past winner's strategy

|Advertisement
The woman said she read a news release from the Maryland Lottery about Pick 5 player from Waldorf who won a top prize by analyzing patterns from recent drawings.
The player said she looked at recent results and noticed the number 6 appeared as the first digit in four drawings between June 5 and June 21.
The woman decided to reverse the order of the 5 and 6 in her usual number when she purchased her ticket for the June 23 midday drawing at 7-Eleven in District Heights.
The decision earned her a $50,000 top prize.
"My eyes started to water. I was shaking and I couldn't see," the player recalled of learning she was a big winner.
The winner said her prize money will go toward paying off bills.