June 27, 2023 / 4:21 PM

Maryland woman wins big lottery prize using past winner's strategy

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman said she used a past winner's strategy to win a $50,000 Pick 5 prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
June 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland lottery player said she copied a past winner's technique to score a $50,000 Pick 5 prize.

The Forestville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she is a frequent Pick 5 player and has been using the number combination 5-6-3-8-9 for more than a year.

The woman said she read a news release from the Maryland Lottery about Pick 5 player from Waldorf who won a top prize by analyzing patterns from recent drawings.

The player said she looked at recent results and noticed the number 6 appeared as the first digit in four drawings between June 5 and June 21.

The woman decided to reverse the order of the 5 and 6 in her usual number when she purchased her ticket for the June 23 midday drawing at 7-Eleven in District Heights.

The decision earned her a $50,000 top prize.

"My eyes started to water. I was shaking and I couldn't see," the player recalled of learning she was a big winner.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying off bills.

